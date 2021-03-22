VEON Ltd. (VEON) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 19.21% Change This Year

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is 19.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $1.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VEON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.40 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -12.5% lower than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is 0.67% and 2.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.3 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 14.05% off its SMA200. VEON registered 34.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7688 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5349.

The stock witnessed a -1.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.65%, and is -4.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) has around 46492 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $7.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.57. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.00% and -5.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $2.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in VEON Ltd. (VEON), with 982.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.16% while institutional investors hold 53.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 907.87M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 23.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Exor Investments (UK) LLP with over 66.35 million shares valued at $100.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.78% of the VEON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 48.12 million shares valued at $72.66 million to account for 2.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TT International Asset Management LTD which holds 43.35 million shares representing 2.47% and valued at over $65.46 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 23.97 million with a market value of $36.19 million.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading 37.29% up over the past 12 months and Orange S.A. (ORAN) that is 6.68% higher over the same period. TELUS Corporation (TU) is 34.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.14% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.81.