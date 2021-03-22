Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) – The -8.87% Downside Potential Remains

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is 9.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.00 and a high of $69.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSP stock was last observed hovering at around $48.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.48% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.5% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.13% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.26, the stock is 5.56% and 0.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 7.13% at the moment leaves the stock 0.42% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.16.

The stock witnessed a -16.38% in the last 1 month, and is 4.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.01% over the week and 14.24% over the month.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $160.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 233.30 and Fwd P/E is 206.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.24% and -24.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.10%).

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viant Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $10.33 with sales reaching $55.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.60% this year.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.01M, and float is at 7.99M with Short Float at 4.05%.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times.