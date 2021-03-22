Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) is 124.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBIG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $3.08, the stock is 5.41% and 3.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 8.45% at the moment leaves the stock 26.86% off its SMA200. BBIG registered 40.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2553 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1357.

The stock witnessed a -22.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.58%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.96% over the week and 13.92% over the month.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $53.81M and $19.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.48% and -67.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.90%).

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.30% this year.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG), with 5.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.59% while institutional investors hold 9.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.32M, and float is at 6.41M with Short Float at 0.36%. Institutions hold 5.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 0.33 million shares valued at $0.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.74% of the BBIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Novare Capital Management with 93409.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 20400.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $27948.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 3380.0 with a market value of $4630.0.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.