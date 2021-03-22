Vontier Corporation (VNT) Is Down -3.83% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) is -3.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.36 and a high of $39.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNT stock was last observed hovering at around $31.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.67% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.12, the stock is 2.29% and -2.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.13 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 0.52% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.96.

The stock witnessed a 0.66% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.74%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $5.38B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.96 and Fwd P/E is 12.61. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.83% and -17.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vontier Corporation (VNT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vontier Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $669.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in Vontier Corporation (VNT), with 33.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.91% while institutional investors hold 35.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.50M, and float is at 168.42M with Short Float at 4.44%. Institutions hold 28.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.17 million shares valued at $473.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.41% of the VNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 9.23 million shares valued at $308.16 million to account for 5.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.53 million shares representing 5.06% and valued at over $284.95 million, while Putnam Investments LLC holds 2.99% of the shares totaling 5.03 million with a market value of $168.11 million.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Vontier Corporation (VNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 23 times.