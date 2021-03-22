Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) on Track to Reach $56.00 in a Year

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) is 8.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.32 and a high of $63.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -113.68% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.60, the stock is -3.54% and -5.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 4.88% at the moment leaves the stock -5.69% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.97.

The stock witnessed a -12.10% in the last 1 month, and is -8.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.35% over the week and 16.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.35% and -36.18% from its 52-week high.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vor Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$6.11.The EPS is expected to shrink by -203.80% this year.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.99M, and float is at 1.59M with Short Float at 26.79%.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,979,566 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $53.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.3 million shares.

Vor Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that 5AM Ventures VI, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 555,555 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $18.00 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.83 million shares of the VOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, PARMAR KUSH (Director) acquired 555,555 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $10.0 million. The insider now directly holds 4,833,959 shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR).