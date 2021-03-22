Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) is -52.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $17.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -3.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.10, the stock is -30.61% and -62.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 9.93% at the moment leaves the stock -57.66% off its SMA200. WPG registered -75.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.6788 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.2660.

The stock witnessed a -55.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.56%, and is 2.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.46% over the week and 30.40% over the month.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has around 773 employees, a market worth around $68.51M and $524.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.43% and -82.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Prime Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $124.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), with 233.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 55.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.26M, and float is at 20.59M with Short Float at 10.82%. Institutions hold 55.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.9 million shares valued at $12.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.81% of the WPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with 1.16 million shares valued at $7.54 million to account for 4.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Private Management Group, Inc. which holds 0.57 million shares representing 2.35% and valued at over $3.71 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $3.26 million.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.