Which institution holds the most shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

180 institutions hold shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), with 371.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 35.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 530.36M, and float is at 529.22M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 35.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 32.4 million shares valued at $75.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.11% of the CPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 16.33 million shares valued at $38.22 million to account for 3.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.35 million shares representing 2.89% and valued at over $35.91 million, while Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 1.93% of the shares totaling 10.24 million with a market value of $23.97 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is 86.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $4.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.85% off the consensus price target high of $6.32 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -55.52% lower than the price target low of $2.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.37, the stock is 5.86% and 26.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.5 million and changing 6.33% at the moment leaves the stock 104.73% off its SMA200. CPG registered 542.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 203.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7824 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3393.

The stock witnessed a 20.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.61%, and is -4.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 27.31. Distance from 52-week low is 653.45% and -6.22% from its 52-week high.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $658.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.00% in year-over-year returns.