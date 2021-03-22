Which institution holds the most shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

1,071 institutions hold shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), with 708.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.50% while institutional investors hold 47.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.18B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 31.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 73.3 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.36% of the EPD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 37.65 million shares valued at $737.47 million to account for 1.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alps Advisors Inc. which holds 24.48 million shares representing 1.12% and valued at over $479.5 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1.01% of the shares totaling 21.99 million with a market value of $430.7 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is 14.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.71 and a high of $23.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $22.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.85% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 6.29% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.49, the stock is -0.43% and 2.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.75 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 17.08% off its SMA200. EPD registered 54.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.61.

The stock witnessed a 4.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.04%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has around 7130 employees, a market worth around $48.63B and $27.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.19 and Fwd P/E is 10.84. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.06% and -5.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $7.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN bought 304,113 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $22.90 per share for a total of $6.96 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.92 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN (Director) bought a total of 373,747 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $22.55 per share for $8.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.84 million shares of the EPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN (Director) disposed off 15,412 shares at an average price of $1000.00 for $15.41 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 604.49% up over the past 12 months and The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) that is 112.11% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 103.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.34% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 28.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.82.