Which institution holds the most shares in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)

730 institutions hold shares in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), with 8.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 99.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 705.30M, and float is at 696.45M with Short Float at 4.72%. Institutions hold 98.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 110.56 million shares valued at $1.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.67% of the HST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 76.58 million shares valued at $1.12 billion to account for 10.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 44.27 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $647.67 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.01% of the shares totaling 42.4 million with a market value of $620.35 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) is 21.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.73 and a high of $18.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HST stock was last observed hovering at around $17.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.14% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -37.08% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.82, the stock is 6.04% and 15.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.13 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 38.16% off its SMA200. HST registered 72.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.66.

The stock witnessed a 11.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.62%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $12.69B and $1.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 636.43. Profit margin for the company is -45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.12% and -3.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $316.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -182.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -69.90% in year-over-year returns.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMILTON JOANNE G., the company’s EVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that HAMILTON JOANNE G. sold 3,091 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $14.84 per share for a total of $45874.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that MACNAMARA BRIAN G (SVP, Controller) sold a total of 17,527 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $12.86 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57987.0 shares of the HST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, RAKOWICH WALTER C (Director) disposed off 5,566 shares at an average price of $10.63 for $59167.0. The insider now directly holds 43,198 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading 215.70% up over the past 12 months and Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is 249.40% higher over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is 225.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.37% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 42.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.43.