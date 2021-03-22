Which institution holds the most shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

The shares outstanding are 415.80M, and float is at 405.49M with Short Float at 1.76%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund with over 0.34 million shares valued at $9.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the PLTK Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund with 0.33 million shares valued at $9.57 million to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund which holds 0.22 million shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $6.54 million, while Fidelity Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $5.38 million.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is -18.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.66 and a high of $36.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $26.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.6% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 21.85% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.79, the stock is -10.27% and -14.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -14.46% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.01.

The stock witnessed a -20.79% in the last 1 month, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $10.72B and $2.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.81 and Fwd P/E is 89.55. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.51% and -28.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.60%).

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playtika Holding Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $575.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alpha Frontier Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Alpha Frontier Ltd sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $1.66 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316.59 million shares.