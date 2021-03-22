Which institution holds the most shares in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

691 institutions hold shares in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), with 3.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.97% while institutional investors hold 99.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.06M, and float is at 109.60M with Short Float at 5.43%. Institutions hold 96.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.81 million shares valued at $800.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.32% of the RHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.69 million shares valued at $792.96 million to account for 11.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 5.75 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $359.55 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 5.17 million with a market value of $323.05 million.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is 22.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.38 and a high of $83.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RHI stock was last observed hovering at around $77.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $78.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.24% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -53.42% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.71, the stock is -1.69% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.96 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 27.55% off its SMA200. RHI registered 100.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.50.

The stock witnessed a -0.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.54%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $8.77B and $5.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.39 and Fwd P/E is 19.54. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.91% and -8.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robert Half International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $1.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.60% in year-over-year returns.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GENTZKOW PAUL F, the company’s President & CEO Staffing. SEC filings show that GENTZKOW PAUL F sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $78.56 per share for a total of $7.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Robert Half International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that MESSMER HAROLD M JR (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $81.33 per share for $8.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the RHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, GLASS ROBERT W (Executive Vice President) disposed off 10,227 shares at an average price of $65.59 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 264,784 shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI).

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 64.93% up over the past 12 months and ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is 64.10% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.35% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.43.