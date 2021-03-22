Which Institutions Own Shares In Ayro Inc. (AYRO)?

24 institutions hold shares in Ayro Inc. (AYRO), with 2.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.67% while institutional investors hold 1.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.60M, and float is at 23.12M with Short Float at 17.91%. Institutions hold 1.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 1.78 million shares valued at $10.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.08% of the AYRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.47 million shares valued at $2.88 million to account for 1.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $1.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $1.46 million.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) is 13.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $11.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AYRO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.91, the stock is 1.63% and -4.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 6.14% at the moment leaves the stock 41.73% off its SMA200. AYRO registered 166.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.43.

The stock witnessed a -20.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.91%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.10% over the week and 12.42% over the month.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has around 375 employees, a market worth around $227.89M and $0.97M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.61. Distance from 52-week low is 283.89% and -39.91% from its 52-week high.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ayro Inc. (AYRO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ayro Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $660M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year.