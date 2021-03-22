Which Institutions Own Shares In Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)?

7 institutions hold shares in Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 14.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 508.51M, and float is at 130.89M with Short Float at 13.63%. Institutions hold 13.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Anson Funds Management LP with over 4.94 million shares valued at $0.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.72% of the CTRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CVI Holdings, LLC with 4.09 million shares valued at $0.76 million to account for 0.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sabby Management, LLC which holds 2.85 million shares representing 0.41% and valued at over $0.53 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $88811.0.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 412.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is -4.67% and 18.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.44 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 149.82% off its SMA200. CTRM registered 74.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 496.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0149 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3985.

The stock witnessed a -21.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 493.92%, and is -7.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.70% over the week and 12.78% over the month.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $481.71M and $10.94M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 743.54% and -51.42% from its 52-week high.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.