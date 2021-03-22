Which Institutions Own Shares In Veritone Inc. (VERI)?

92 institutions hold shares in Veritone Inc. (VERI), with 5.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.85% while institutional investors hold 41.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.89M, and float is at 25.69M with Short Float at 5.82%. Institutions hold 34.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banta Asset Management, LP with over 2.32 million shares valued at $66.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.37% of the VERI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.65 million shares valued at $46.86 million to account for 5.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.64 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $46.54 million, while Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $25.09 million.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) is -6.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $50.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.74% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -33.15% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.63, the stock is -21.66% and -30.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 32.08% off its SMA200. VERI registered 1272.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 219.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.86.

The stock witnessed a -32.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.98%, and is -17.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.48% over the week and 12.87% over the month.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) has around 308 employees, a market worth around $867.07M and $57.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1475.74% and -47.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.10%).

Veritone Inc. (VERI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veritone Inc. (VERI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veritone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $17.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.00% in year-over-year returns.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Veritone Inc. (VERI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAZIADIO G LOUIS III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRAZIADIO G LOUIS III sold 13,653 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $36.40 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2334.0 shares.

Veritone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that GRAZIADIO G LOUIS III (Director) sold a total of 982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $36.40 per share for $35745.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the VERI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Steelberg Ryan (President) acquired 14,695 shares at an average price of $13.53 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 132,097 shares of Veritone Inc. (VERI).

Veritone Inc. (VERI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 53.42% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 127.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.01% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.