Which Institutions Own Shares In XL Fleet Corp. (XL)?

66 institutions hold shares in XL Fleet Corp. (XL), with 2.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.77% while institutional investors hold 11.52% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 8.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with over 3.0 million shares valued at $71.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.28% of the XL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 1.72 million shares valued at $40.72 million to account for 1.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP which holds 1.5 million shares representing 1.14% and valued at over $35.59 million, while Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1.14% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $35.59 million.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) is -48.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 59.6% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.12, the stock is -10.31% and -30.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.18 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -8.56% off its SMA200. XL registered 21.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.74.

The stock witnessed a -33.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.47%, and is -5.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 11.58% over the month.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $9.75M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.58% and -65.37% from its 52-week high.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XL Fleet Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $12.1M over the same period..