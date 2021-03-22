Which Institutions Own Shares In Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)?

7 institutions hold shares in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), with 2.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.38% while institutional investors hold 6.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.90M, and float is at 3.39M with Short Float at 4.83%. Institutions hold 3.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.79% of the CTIB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46060.0 shares valued at $79223.0 to account for 0.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 13968.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $24024.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 11517.0 with a market value of $19809.0.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) is 48.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $8.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTIB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is 5.61% and 15.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock 22.96% off its SMA200. CTIB registered 191.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3641 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9453.

The stock witnessed a 12.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.51%, and is 5.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.68% over the week and 13.32% over the month.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $14.31M and $35.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 292.19% and -69.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Li Yubao, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Li Yubao bought 260,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) that is trading 112.56% up over the past 12 months and AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) that is 40.89% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 97.25% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4510.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.