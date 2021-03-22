Who are the Institutional Holders in Atlantic American Corporation (AAME)?

21 institutions hold shares in Atlantic American Corporation (AAME), with 16.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.03% while institutional investors hold 27.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.44M, and float is at 4.08M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 5.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.55 million shares valued at $1.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.67% of the AAME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Biglari, Sadar with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 0.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 79256.0 shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 56700.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) is 176.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $15.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAME stock was last observed hovering at around $4.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16%.

Currently trading at $5.70, the stock is 32.24% and 52.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.81 million and changing 25.55% at the moment leaves the stock 134.36% off its SMA200. AAME registered 128.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 194.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.74.

The stock witnessed a 8.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 148.91%, and is 30.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.89% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $92.68M and $187.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 172.73. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 260.76% and -64.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlantic American Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) that is trading 77.13% up over the past 12 months and Citizens Inc. (CIA) that is 12.50% higher over the same period. National Western Life Group Inc. (NWLI) is 70.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 98.8% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1610.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.