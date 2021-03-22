Who are the Institutional Holders in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT)?

The shares outstanding are 35.58M, and float is at 33.20M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) is 16.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.63 and a high of $43.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOLT stock was last observed hovering at around $38.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.76% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.06% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.46, the stock is 12.65% and 12.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock 12.77% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.36.

The stock witnessed a 17.06% in the last 1 month, and is -4.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.23% over the week and 12.02% over the month.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.53% and -13.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (67.60%).

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.8 with sales reaching $50k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.10% this year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ENGLEMAN EDGAR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ENGLEMAN EDGAR bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.0 million shares.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Quinn William P. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $20.00 per share for $24000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13898.0 shares of the BOLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Schatzman Randall C (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $30000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,500 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT).