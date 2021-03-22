Who are the Institutional Holders in Generation Bio Co. (GBIO)?

85 institutions hold shares in Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), with 8.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.13% while institutional investors hold 103.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.49M, and float is at 33.54M with Short Float at 4.70%. Institutions hold 88.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.18 million shares valued at $203.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.89% of the GBIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.39 million shares valued at $124.58 million to account for 7.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artal Group S.A. which holds 2.81 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $79.78 million, while Bellevue Group AG holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $66.15 million.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) is 20.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $55.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $33.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.8% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.75% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.10, the stock is -3.94% and 4.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.02 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 18.49% off its SMA200. GBIO registered a gain of 14.01% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.81.

The stock witnessed a 4.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.36%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 10.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 100.59% and -38.80% from its 52-week high.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Generation Bio Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.70% this year.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stanton Matthew, the company’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER. SEC filings show that Stanton Matthew sold 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $34.97 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Generation Bio Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Kerr Douglas (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold a total of 11,267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $31.44 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the GBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Zimmermann Tracy (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $41.38 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO).