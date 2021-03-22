Who are the Institutional Holders in Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)?

7 institutions hold shares in Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), with 16.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.82% while institutional investors hold 1.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.82M, and float is at 34.93M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 0.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.2 million shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.40% of the AIHS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.1 million shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 58900.0 shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $63023.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 16727.0 with a market value of $17897.0.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) is 34.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIHS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.44, the stock is -1.64% and -2.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 45.72% off its SMA200. AIHS registered 368.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 220.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5288 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1397.

The stock witnessed a -8.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.85%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 13.08% over the month.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $71.90M and $6.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 453.85% and -38.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.60%).

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.10% this year.