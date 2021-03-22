Who are the Institutional Holders in Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)?

The shares outstanding are 27.20M, and float is at 25.07M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) is -43.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.60 and a high of $33.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TLIS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.64% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.63, the stock is -6.38% and -13.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -6.07% at the moment leaves the stock -13.75% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.02.

The stock witnessed a -36.18% in the last 1 month, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.20% over the week and 12.87% over the month.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $425.14M and $12.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.05% and -53.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (125.90%).

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Talis Biomedical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $3.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 223.60% this year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ramakrishnan Ramesh, the company’s Sr. Vice President, R&D. SEC filings show that Ramakrishnan Ramesh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $16000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Talis Biomedical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Posard Matthew L. (Director) bought a total of 62,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $16.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62500.0 shares of the TLIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Moody John Roger Jr (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,700 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $27200.0. The insider now directly holds 1,700 shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS).