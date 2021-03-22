Who is the Top Investor In Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)?

348 institutions hold shares in Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), with 5.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 70.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 505.50M, and float is at 500.56M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 70.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 56.63 million shares valued at $214.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the GNW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45.23 million shares valued at $170.96 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 17.09 million shares representing 3.38% and valued at over $64.61 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 14.11 million with a market value of $53.33 million.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is -8.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $4.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -38.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -38.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.47, the stock is 4.87% and 4.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.14 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 4.67% off its SMA200. GNW registered -11.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4394 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6841.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.11%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $8.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.48 and Fwd P/E is 2.90. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.56% and -27.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $2.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Holding Company (IHC) that is trading 50.54% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is 107.30% higher over the same period. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is 128.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.97% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.6.