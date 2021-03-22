Who is the Top Investor In StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)?

91 institutions hold shares in StepStone Group Inc. (STEP), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 102.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.82M, and float is at 28.80M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 100.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.24 million shares valued at $288.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.77% of the STEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.32 million shares valued at $171.89 million to account for 14.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 2.08 million shares representing 7.12% and valued at over $82.79 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 1.99 million with a market value of $79.34 million.

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) is -15.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.72 and a high of $41.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STEP stock was last observed hovering at around $30.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.23% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.54% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.37% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.82, the stock is 2.10% and -4.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.26 million and changing 10.56% at the moment leaves the stock 7.77% off its SMA200. STEP registered a gain of 36.65% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.40.

The stock witnessed a -1.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.97%, and is 10.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.23% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has around 563 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $572.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.68 and Fwd P/E is 41.14. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.86% and -17.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.90%).

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StepStone Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $78.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.40% this year.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.