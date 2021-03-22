Why NIO Limited (NIO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) is -11.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $66.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $41.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $452.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.64% off the consensus price target high of $588.76 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 62.78% higher than the price target low of $116.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.35, the stock is -3.20% and -18.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97.42 million and changing 4.13% at the moment leaves the stock 36.46% off its SMA200. NIO registered 1721.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 124.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.43.

The stock witnessed a -20.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.96%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 10.12% over the month.

NIO Limited (NIO) has around 7442 employees, a market worth around $65.48B and $2.50B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1916.28% and -35.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-505.70%).

NIO Limited (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Limited (NIO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $948.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 107.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 384.60% in year-over-year returns.

NIO Limited (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

564 institutions hold shares in NIO Limited (NIO), with 7.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 36.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.13B with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 36.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 107.91 million shares valued at $5.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.35% of the NIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 61.5 million shares valued at $3.0 billion to account for 4.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 39.69 million shares representing 3.07% and valued at over $1.93 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 27.12 million with a market value of $1.32 billion.