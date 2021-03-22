Will Facebook Inc. (FB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is 6.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $142.25 and a high of $304.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FB stock was last observed hovering at around $278.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.49% off its average median price target of $350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.6% off the consensus price target high of $418.00 offered by 50 analysts, but current levels are -31.87% lower than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $290.11, the stock is 9.28% and 9.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.59 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 10.47% off its SMA200. FB registered 89.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $267.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $269.62.

The stock witnessed a 7.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.24%, and is 8.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Facebook Inc. (FB) has around 58604 employees, a market worth around $793.42B and $85.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.76 and Fwd P/E is 21.43. Profit margin for the company is 33.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.94% and -4.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Facebook Inc. (FB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Facebook Inc. (FB) is a “Buy”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Facebook Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.37 with sales reaching $23.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.60% in year-over-year returns.

Facebook Inc. (FB) Top Institutional Holders

3,730 institutions hold shares in Facebook Inc. (FB), with 18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 80.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.85B, and float is at 2.39B with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 79.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 182.86 million shares valued at $49.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.60% of the FB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 159.66 million shares valued at $43.61 billion to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 123.33 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $33.69 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 101.75 million with a market value of $27.79 billion.

Facebook Inc. (FB) Insider Activity

A total of 2141 insider transactions have happened at Facebook Inc. (FB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1,932 and purchases happening 209 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zuckerberg Mark, the company’s COB and CEO. SEC filings show that Zuckerberg Mark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $280.42 per share for a total of $14.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Facebook Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Zuckerberg Mark (COB and CEO) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $280.57 per share for $1.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Zuckerberg Mark (COB and CEO) disposed off 56,250 shares at an average price of $279.66 for $15.73 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Facebook Inc. (FB).

Facebook Inc. (FB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 82.33% up over the past 12 months and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) that is 174.47% higher over the same period. Weibo Corporation (WB) is 56.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.95% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 23.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.