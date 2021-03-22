XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Is Down -12.49% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -12.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.11 and a high of $74.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $35.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.48% off its average median price target of $351.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.77% off the consensus price target high of $455.33 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 85.41% higher than the price target low of $256.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.48, the stock is 10.33% and -12.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.14 million and changing 7.09% at the moment leaves the stock 3.97% off its SMA200. XPEV registered a gain of 94.80% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.60.

The stock witnessed a -8.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.93%, and is 6.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 9.30% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 3676 employees, a market worth around $27.65B and $321.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 119.05% and -49.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (81.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $428.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 145.70% year-over-year.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

220 institutions hold shares in XPeng Inc. (XPEV), with 10.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 21.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 399.68M, and float is at 342.88M with Short Float at 8.77%. Institutions hold 20.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Coatue Management, LLC with over 10.38 million shares valued at $444.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.14% of the XPEV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with 10.38 million shares valued at $444.55 million to account for 2.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.03 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $429.68 million, while Capital World Investors holds 1.82% of the shares totaling 8.85 million with a market value of $379.2 million.