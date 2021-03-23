A peek at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC): Who has invested in It?

150 institutions hold shares in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC), with 8.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.20% while institutional investors hold 44.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.43M, and float is at 64.00M with Short Float at 5.27%. Institutions hold 40.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.92 million shares valued at $56.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.12% of the ATEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.79 million shares valued at $40.55 million to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cerity Partners LLC which holds 2.4 million shares representing 2.52% and valued at over $34.87 million, while Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $29.04 million.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) is 29.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $18.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATEC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.77% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.47% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.78, the stock is 12.60% and 19.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 91.72% off its SMA200. ATEC registered 699.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 204.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.97.

The stock witnessed a 13.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.32%, and is 9.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has around 296 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $144.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 757.53% and 0.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.70%).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $39.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.00% in year-over-year returns.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pritzker Jennifer N., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Pritzker Jennifer N. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $16.38 per share for a total of $49130.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32200.0 shares.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Black Jeffrey G. (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $16.69 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the ATEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, TULLIS JAMES L L (Director) disposed off 22,500 shares at an average price of $16.24 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 545,747 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading 77.53% up over the past 12 months and NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is 72.97% higher over the same period. Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is 52.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.96% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.6.