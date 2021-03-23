ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

383 institutions hold shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), with 608.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 96.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.28M, and float is at 158.33M with Short Float at 4.18%. Institutions hold 96.17% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 41.9 million shares valued at $2.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 26.18% of the ACAD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 19.47 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 12.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.61 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $566.98 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 7.88 million with a market value of $421.15 million.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) is -49.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.35 and a high of $58.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACAD stock was last observed hovering at around $27.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.01% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.00, the stock is -30.30% and -41.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -42.17% off its SMA200. ACAD registered -19.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.16.

The stock witnessed a -47.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.10%, and is -9.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has around 601 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $441.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.63% and -54.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.80%).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $110.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.40% in year-over-year returns.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIM AUSTIN D., the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that KIM AUSTIN D. sold 2,107 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $50.61 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9911.0 shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Stankovic Srdjan R. (President) sold a total of 8,429 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $50.61 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31049.0 shares of the ACAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, DAVIS STEPHEN (CEO) disposed off 14,195 shares at an average price of $50.61 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 28,900 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 51.83% up over the past 12 months and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is 107.24% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 33.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.17% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.88.