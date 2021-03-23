Amphenol Corporation (APH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,065 institutions hold shares in Amphenol Corporation (APH), with 8.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 97.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 598.40M, and float is at 590.32M with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 95.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64.59 million shares valued at $4.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 21.56% of the APH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 45.71 million shares valued at $2.99 billion to account for 15.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 43.32 million shares representing 14.46% and valued at over $2.83 billion, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 9.73% of the shares totaling 29.16 million with a market value of $1.91 billion.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is -1.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.50 and a high of $69.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APH stock was last observed hovering at around $64.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.5% off the consensus price target high of $77.50 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -84.89% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.71, the stock is 1.73% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 10.81% off its SMA200. APH registered 84.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.69.

The stock witnessed a -2.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.08%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $39.19B and $8.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.12 and Fwd P/E is 27.09. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.11% and -6.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amphenol Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $2.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gu Richard, the company’s VP,Grp GM Mobile Consumer Prod. SEC filings show that Gu Richard sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $131.06 per share for a total of $2.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Amphenol Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Gavelle Jean-Luc (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 27,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $125.53 per share for $3.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, WALTER LUC (SR VP & GGM MIL & AERO OPS) disposed off 101,315 shares at an average price of $123.77 for $12.54 million. The insider now directly holds 113,285 shares of Amphenol Corporation (APH).

Amphenol Corporation (APH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading 68.19% up over the past 12 months and Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) that is 82.20% higher over the same period. Belden Inc. (BDC) is 49.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.82% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.