Analysts suggest MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) could spike 12.21% in a year

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) is 7.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $4.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.21% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.17, the stock is 0.53% and 4.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.34 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 28.75% off its SMA200. MFA registered 15.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0585 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5129.

The stock witnessed a 3.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.51%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $178.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.69. Distance from 52-week low is 1203.13% and -7.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MFA Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $30.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -297.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 62.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.90% in year-over-year returns.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Top Institutional Holders

282 institutions hold shares in MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), with 2.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 60.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 448.62M, and float is at 405.68M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 60.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 45.02 million shares valued at $175.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the MFA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 43.38 million shares valued at $168.76 million to account for 9.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Starwood Capital Group Management, LLC which holds 42.55 million shares representing 9.41% and valued at over $165.54 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 20.38 million with a market value of $79.29 million.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wulfsohn Bryan, the company’s Sr. VP and Co-CIO. SEC filings show that Wulfsohn Bryan bought 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $2.69 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading 165.62% up over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -15.87% lower over the same period. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is 69.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.77% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.