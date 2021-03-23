Analysts suggest Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) could spike 23.17% in a year

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is 35.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.25 and a high of $121.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $116.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44% off its average median price target of $118.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.17% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -35.59% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.25, the stock is 0.39% and 10.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 44.56% off its SMA200. SPG registered 139.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.44.

The stock witnessed a 5.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.45%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $37.90B and $4.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.08 and Fwd P/E is 25.74. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.78% and -5.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.70% in year-over-year returns.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

1,030 institutions hold shares in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 85.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 328.49M, and float is at 325.66M with Short Float at 4.96%. Institutions hold 84.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.79 million shares valued at $3.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.94% of the SPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 35.61 million shares valued at $3.04 billion to account for 10.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 26.13 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $2.23 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.79% of the shares totaling 19.03 million with a market value of $1.62 billion.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith Daniel C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Smith Daniel C. bought 226 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $92.44 per share for a total of $20891.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19285.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that SMITH J ALBERT JR (Director) bought a total of 478 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $92.44 per share for $44184.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51985.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, STEWART MARTA R (Director) acquired 83 shares at an average price of $92.44 for $7672.0. The insider now directly holds 6,054 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) that is trading 193.78% up over the past 12 months. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is 35.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.1% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.18.