Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is 2.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.12 and a high of $385.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CP stock was last observed hovering at around $378.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -21.95% off its average median price target of $491.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.65% off the consensus price target high of $590.76 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 22.49% higher than the price target low of $460.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $356.53, the stock is -3.17% and -0.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing -5.80% at the moment leaves the stock 13.19% off its SMA200. CP registered 91.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $363.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $335.15.

The stock witnessed a -3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.08%, and is -4.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 28.62 and Fwd P/E is 19.82. Distance from 52-week low is 97.94% and -7.60% from its 52-week high.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.63 with sales reaching $1.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Top Institutional Holders

807 institutions hold shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), with 25.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 78.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.30M, and float is at 122.09M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 78.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TCI Fund Management Ltd with over 11.17 million shares valued at $3.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.38% of the CP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 7.76 million shares valued at $2.69 billion to account for 5.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WCM Investment Management, LLC which holds 6.19 million shares representing 4.64% and valued at over $2.14 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 4.94 million with a market value of $1.71 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 129.53% up over the past 12 months and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is 110.67% higher over the same period. Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is 64.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.23% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.