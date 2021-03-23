Catalent Inc. (CTLT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

646 institutions hold shares in Catalent Inc. (CTLT), with 999.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 100.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.23M, and float is at 169.45M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 100.28% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.35 million shares valued at $2.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.96% of the CTLT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.47 million shares valued at $1.82 billion to account for 10.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.29 million shares representing 7.81% and valued at over $1.38 billion, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 7.02% of the shares totaling 11.95 million with a market value of $1.24 billion.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is 5.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.15 and a high of $127.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTLT stock was last observed hovering at around $106.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.81% off its average median price target of $137.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.66% off the consensus price target high of $142.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 8.48% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.82, the stock is 1.66% and -2.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 3.59% at the moment leaves the stock 15.87% off its SMA200. CTLT registered 180.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.35.

The stock witnessed a -6.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.98%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has around 13900 employees, a market worth around $18.34B and $3.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.77 and Fwd P/E is 33.90. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.61% and -13.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalent Inc. (CTLT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $990.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.20% in year-over-year returns.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Catalent Inc. (CTLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chiminski John R, the company’s Chair & CEO. SEC filings show that Chiminski John R sold 183,024 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $106.01 per share for a total of $19.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Catalent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Chiminski John R (Chair & CEO) sold a total of 42,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $105.16 per share for $4.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CTLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Fasman Steven L (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 21,647 shares at an average price of $104.53 for $2.26 million. The insider now directly holds 73,307 shares of Catalent Inc. (CTLT).

Catalent Inc. (CTLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading 66.55% up over the past 12 months and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) that is 77.46% higher over the same period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) is 73.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.11% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.23.