Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is 2.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.57 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $15.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.4% off the consensus price target high of $19.17 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -22.67% lower than the price target low of $10.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.15, the stock is -4.72% and -4.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 12.31% off its SMA200. CS registered 90.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.26.

The stock witnessed a -6.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.22%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 48770 employees, a market worth around $32.91B and $15.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.58 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.06% and -12.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credit Suisse Group AG quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.10% this year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

203 institutions hold shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), with institutional investors hold 2.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.43B, and float is at 2.42B with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 2.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Earnest Partners LLC with over 5.42 million shares valued at $69.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.22% of the CS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 3.5 million shares valued at $44.82 million to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.35 million shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $42.92 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 2.41 million with a market value of $30.8 million.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading 91.46% up over the past 12 months and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) that is 118.92% higher over the same period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 17.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.04% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.