Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

655 institutions hold shares in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 95.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.95M, and float is at 144.54M with Short Float at 5.85%. Institutions hold 94.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.34 million shares valued at $935.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.24% of the FANG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.42 million shares valued at $843.33 million to account for 11.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 12.35 million shares representing 7.82% and valued at over $597.74 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 9.7 million with a market value of $469.53 million.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is 55.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.49 and a high of $88.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FANG stock was last observed hovering at around $75.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.75% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -10.75% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.31, the stock is -2.71% and 9.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 62.23% off its SMA200. FANG registered 305.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.28.

The stock witnessed a 14.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.93%, and is -10.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has around 732 employees, a market worth around $11.80B and $2.81B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.47. Distance from 52-week low is 330.59% and -15.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.20%).

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diamondback Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.31 with sales reaching $866.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 62.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the company’s CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev. SEC filings show that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $77.24 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67043.0 shares.

Diamondback Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Hawkins Thomas F. (Exec. VP – Land) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $83.66 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22391.0 shares of the FANG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Cross Michael P (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $85.54 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 16,829 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG).

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is trading 156.90% up over the past 12 months and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) that is 168.43% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.6% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.