eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Is Up 62.20% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) is 62.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $90.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $51.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.75% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.6% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.19, the stock is -6.45% and -8.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 77.60% off its SMA200. EXPI registered 1296.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 162.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.02.

The stock witnessed a -28.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.52%, and is -8.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.18% over the week and 13.27% over the month.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $6.61B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 250.93 and Fwd P/E is 71.10. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1405.59% and -43.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eXp World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $566.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 369.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 54.80% year-over-year.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Top Institutional Holders

198 institutions hold shares in eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), with 81.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.16% while institutional investors hold 45.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.67M, and float is at 61.64M with Short Float at 4.92%. Institutions hold 19.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.19 million shares valued at $258.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.43% of the EXPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.78 million shares valued at $119.19 million to account for 6.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.43 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $76.84 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.86% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $35.71 million.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 312 insider transactions have happened at eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 275 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILES RANDALL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MILES RANDALL D sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $53.08 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

eXp World Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Sanford Glenn Darrel (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $56.80 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40.92 million shares of the EXPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Gesing Jason (CEO of eXp Realty) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $47.50 for $1.9 million. The insider now directly holds 2,172,250 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI).