Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

72 institutions hold shares in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS), with 38.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.69% while institutional investors hold 58.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.20M, and float is at 61.88M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 38.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CPMG INC with over 9.99 million shares valued at $37.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the GSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 4.89 million shares valued at $18.14 million to account for 4.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 4.22 million shares representing 3.79% and valued at over $15.65 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 3.76 million with a market value of $13.97 million.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX: GSS) is -8.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.69% off the consensus price target high of $6.26 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.40, the stock is 5.08% and -3.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -10.94% off its SMA200. GSS registered 54.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4238 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9112.

The stock witnessed a 7.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.84%, and is 7.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) has around 652 employees, a market worth around $447.64M and $272.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.18 and Fwd P/E is 5.07. Profit margin for the company is -19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.38% and -34.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.20%).

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year.