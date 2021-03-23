Here are the top Institutional holders of Alector Inc. (ALEC) shares

208 institutions hold shares in Alector Inc. (ALEC), with 10.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.81% while institutional investors hold 90.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.01M, and float is at 69.09M with Short Float at 7.83%. Institutions hold 78.94% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.16 million shares valued at $78.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.49% of the ALEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.0 million shares valued at $75.69 million to account for 6.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Federated Hermes, Inc. which holds 4.28 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $64.8 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 3.05 million with a market value of $46.17 million.

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) is 46.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.12 and a high of $34.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALEC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.78% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 20.61% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.23, the stock is 23.75% and 23.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 5.76% at the moment leaves the stock 33.33% off its SMA200. ALEC registered -24.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.56.

The stock witnessed a 25.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.77%, and is 19.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $21.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 143.75% and -36.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.00%).

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alector Inc. (ALEC) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alector Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $7.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Alector Inc. (ALEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paul Robert, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Paul Robert sold 19,175 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $18.12 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Alector Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Paul Robert (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 19,175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $20.81 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ALEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Paul Robert (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 27,308 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 213,719 shares of Alector Inc. (ALEC).