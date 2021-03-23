Here are the top Institutional holders of Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) shares

385 institutions hold shares in Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.58% while institutional investors hold 101.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.02M, and float is at 73.03M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 100.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.52 million shares valued at $781.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.52% of the BRKS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.05 million shares valued at $546.33 million to account for 10.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are William Blair Investment Management, LLC which holds 3.84 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $260.51 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 3.64 million with a market value of $247.01 million.

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) is 30.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.26 and a high of $91.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRKS stock was last observed hovering at around $85.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.33% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -26.33% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.43, the stock is 6.42% and 8.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock 45.21% off its SMA200. BRKS registered 284.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.29.

The stock witnessed a 2.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.27%, and is -0.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $6.40B and $936.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.03 and Fwd P/E is 38.12. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 297.26% and -3.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brooks Automation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $272.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 286.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.70% year-over-year.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vacha Robin, the company’s SVP, GM BLS-Products. SEC filings show that Vacha Robin sold 6,490 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $69.62 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18575.0 shares.

Brooks Automation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that SCHWARTZ STEPHEN S (CEO) sold a total of 27,822 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $69.62 per share for $1.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the BRKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Robertson Lindon G (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,983 shares at an average price of $69.62 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 77,266 shares of Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS).

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading 169.02% up over the past 12 months and Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is 184.90% higher over the same period. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) is 191.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.92% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.45.