Here are the top Institutional holders of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) shares

140 institutions hold shares in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.56% while institutional investors hold 105.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.32M, and float is at 37.15M with Short Float at 7.19%. Institutions hold 101.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 15.51 million shares valued at $297.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.19% of the ODT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Boxer Capital, LLC with 5.61 million shares valued at $107.66 million to account for 14.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 3.77 million shares representing 9.77% and valued at over $72.42 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 7.05% of the shares totaling 2.72 million with a market value of $52.29 million.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) is -79.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.56 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ODT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -15.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is -79.50% and -81.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.81 million and changing -79.19% at the moment leaves the stock -83.13% off its SMA200. ODT registered -81.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -73.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.5085 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.5871.

The stock witnessed a -83.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.60%, and is -79.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.96% over the week and 8.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -68.47% and -91.48% from its 52-week high.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.88.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boxer Capital, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Boxer Capital, LLC bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $17.46 per share for a total of $1.75 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.61 million shares.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Davis Aaron I. (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $17.46 per share for $1.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.61 million shares of the ODT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Johnson Craig A (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $51000.0. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT).

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 72.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -44.94% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.86.