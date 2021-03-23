Here are the top Institutional holders of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares

284 institutions hold shares in Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), with 4.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.84% while institutional investors hold 98.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.55M, and float is at 60.45M with Short Float at 14.76%. Institutions hold 94.33% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 5.21 million shares valued at $306.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the SFIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.19 million shares valued at $304.74 million to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.35 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $255.54 million, while Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. holds 6.01% of the shares totaling 4.1 million with a market value of $240.56 million.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is -10.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.13 and a high of $113.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFIX stock was last observed hovering at around $51.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.4% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -110.32% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.58, the stock is -18.27% and -29.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 20.24% off its SMA200. SFIX registered 260.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.70.

The stock witnessed a -33.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.54%, and is -11.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 9.34% over the month.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $5.65B and $1.81B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 372.42% and -53.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.50%).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $511.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -292.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.70% in year-over-year returns.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Insider Activity

A total of 265 insider transactions have happened at Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 167 and purchases happening 98 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lake Katrina, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lake Katrina sold 48,817 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $52.47 per share for a total of $2.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Stitch Fix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Lake Katrina (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 43,775 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $53.27 per share for $2.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SFIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Lake Katrina (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 43,774 shares at an average price of $53.92 for $2.36 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading 513.60% up over the past 12 months. Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is 260.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.06% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.43.