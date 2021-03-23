Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS)

373 institutions hold shares in B&G Foods Inc. (BGS), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.37% while institutional investors hold 76.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.25M, and float is at 62.73M with Short Float at 20.63%. Institutions hold 74.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.59 million shares valued at $265.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.83% of the BGS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.5 million shares valued at $208.05 million to account for 11.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.14 million shares representing 3.30% and valued at over $59.22 million, while Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $58.51 million.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is 20.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.65 and a high of $47.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.65% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -33.48% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.37, the stock is 7.43% and 5.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 16.74% off its SMA200. BGS registered 89.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.34.

The stock witnessed a 7.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.35%, and is 4.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has around 3207 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.26 and Fwd P/E is 14.29. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.23% and -30.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B&G Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $523.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.60% in year-over-year returns.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 46.91% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is 81.28% higher over the same period. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 45.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.42% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.28.