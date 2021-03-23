Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA)

266 institutions hold shares in SINA Corporation (SINA), with 8.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.67% while institutional investors hold 77.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.78M, and float is at 50.99M with Short Float at 10.96%. Institutions hold 66.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oasis Management Co Ltd with over 4.43 million shares valued at $187.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.48% of the SINA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Maso Capital Partners Ltd. with 2.93 million shares valued at $124.17 million to account for 4.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.46 million shares representing 3.60% and valued at over $104.33 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $99.7 million.

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is 2.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.01 and a high of $45.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SINA stock was last observed hovering at around $43.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $43.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.09% off the consensus price target high of $43.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.09% higher than the price target low of $43.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.26, the stock is 0.18% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 4.79% off its SMA200. SINA registered 49.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.56.

The stock witnessed a -0.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.00%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.75% over the week and 0.83% over the month.

SINA Corporation (SINA) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $2.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.26. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.44% and -5.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

SINA Corporation (SINA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SINA Corporation (SINA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SINA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $569.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year.

SINA Corporation (SINA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SINA Corporation (SINA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SINA Corporation (SINA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading 207.48% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 90.10% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.48% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.23.