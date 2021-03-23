Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD)

407 institutions hold shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 93.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.00M, and float is at 207.83M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 92.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.83 million shares valued at $693.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the USFD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 20.18 million shares valued at $672.18 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.9 million shares representing 8.10% and valued at over $596.34 million, while Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD holds 7.06% of the shares totaling 15.61 million with a market value of $520.13 million.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is 11.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.56 and a high of $41.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USFD stock was last observed hovering at around $38.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.4% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 1.84% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.30, the stock is -2.11% and 3.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 34.02% off its SMA200. USFD registered 187.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.77.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.58%, and is -6.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $8.00B and $22.89B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.81. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.66% and -9.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

US Foods Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $5.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rohland Keith D., the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Rohland Keith D. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $36.40 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Satriano Pietro (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 42,939 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $35.50 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the USFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Lederer John Anthony (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $34.00 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 118,593 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include Landec Corporation (LNDC) that is trading 32.70% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company's stock has risen 37.41% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.