Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)

1,301 institutions hold shares in Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), with 516.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 78.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 302.00M, and float is at 297.00M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 78.72% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 30.62 million shares valued at $3.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.20% of the YUM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.43 million shares valued at $2.54 billion to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.89 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $1.94 billion, while Magellan Asset Management Ltd holds 5.65% of the shares totaling 16.96 million with a market value of $1.84 billion.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is 0.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.95 and a high of $111.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $107.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $113.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.32% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -27.94% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.75, the stock is 3.17% and 3.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 10.17% off its SMA200. YUM registered 87.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.10.

The stock witnessed a 3.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.04%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $32.74B and $5.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.93 and Fwd P/E is 23.92. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.91% and -2.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.90%).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum! Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $1.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbs David W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gibbs David W sold 2,540 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $107.52 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10377.0 shares.

Yum! Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Lowings Anthony (CEO-KFC Division) sold a total of 4,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $107.21 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45360.0 shares of the YUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,520 shares at an average price of $106.89 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 5,395 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 250.62% up over the past 12 months and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is 155.18% higher over the same period. Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is 23.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.95% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.