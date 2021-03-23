Is Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) a good stock to buy now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is 5.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.19 and a high of $65.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QSR stock was last observed hovering at around $64.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.66% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -12.58% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.17, the stock is 1.97% and 4.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 10.41% off its SMA200. QSR registered 100.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.24.

The stock witnessed a 5.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.28%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $19.61B and $4.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.16 and Fwd P/E is 21.53. Distance from 52-week low is 112.55% and -2.37% from its 52-week high.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.40% in year-over-year returns.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Top Institutional Holders

566 institutions hold shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), with 9.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 86.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 305.61M, and float is at 275.59M with Short Float at 2.94%. Institutions hold 83.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 36.14 million shares valued at $2.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.83% of the QSR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. with 25.04 million shares valued at $1.53 billion to account for 8.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 16.35 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $999.22 million, while Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 10.86 million with a market value of $663.79 million.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Machado Fernando, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Machado Fernando sold 571 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $64.00 per share for a total of $36544.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65351.0 shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Machado Fernando (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 120,490 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $64.01 per share for $7.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65203.0 shares of the QSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Machado Fernando (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 9,954 shares at an average price of $62.90 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 11,992 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 51.57% up over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is 89.40% higher over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is 386.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.55% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.96.