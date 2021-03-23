Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) is -62.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $29.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -26.81% lower than the price target low of $1.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is -44.97% and -65.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -79.63% off its SMA200. JE registered -88.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6635 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.7090.

The stock witnessed a -68.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.15%, and is -8.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.11% over the week and 21.37% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 0.99 and Fwd P/E is 3.36. Distance from 52-week low is 68.60% and -94.12% from its 52-week high.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) is a “Sell”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Just Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $873.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), with 4.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.79% while institutional investors hold 19.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.08M, and float is at 44.89M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 17.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 13.87 million shares valued at $64.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.85% of the JE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Claret Asset Management Corp with 1.39 million shares valued at $6.51 million to account for 2.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PenderFund Capital Management Limited which holds 0.49 million shares representing 1.02% and valued at over $2.29 million, while Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $2.11 million.