KDP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Now

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is 8.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.72 and a high of $34.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KDP stock was last observed hovering at around $34.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.55% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -15.27% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.58, the stock is 6.96% and 7.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.38 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 15.05% off its SMA200. KDP registered 46.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.38.

The stock witnessed a 10.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.10%, and is 2.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $48.31B and $11.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.29 and Fwd P/E is 19.82. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.20% and -0.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $2.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Top Institutional Holders

623 institutions hold shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), with 604.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.99% while institutional investors hold 67.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.41B, and float is at 802.31M with Short Float at 3.96%. Institutions hold 38.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BDT Capital Partners, LLC with over 114.42 million shares valued at $3.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.13% of the KDP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 61.83 million shares valued at $1.98 billion to account for 4.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 41.84 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $1.34 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 38.7 million with a market value of $1.24 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Whitmore Justin, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Whitmore Justin bought 37,384 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $33.30 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68995.0 shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Arboleda Mauricio Leyva (President, Coffee) bought a total of 16,140 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $30.99 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the KDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Singer Robert S (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $30.76 for $61525.0. The insider now directly holds 85,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP).