MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Volatility At 5.25%, Should You Add A Position?

285 institutions hold shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), with 20.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.86% while institutional investors hold 101.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.76M, and float is at 47.93M with Short Float at 4.95%. Institutions hold 71.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.62 million shares valued at $254.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.76% of the MTSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.74 million shares valued at $205.79 million to account for 5.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.47 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $136.03 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 2.3 million with a market value of $126.47 million.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is 6.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.03 and a high of $69.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $63.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.58% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.79% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -12.81% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.66, the stock is -8.42% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing -7.24% at the moment leaves the stock 30.12% off its SMA200. MTSI registered 263.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.22.

The stock witnessed a -13.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.18%, and is -11.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has around 1050 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $559.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.74. Distance from 52-week low is 290.29% and -15.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $150.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.40% year-over-year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 92 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roth Ambra R., the company’s SVP, GC, HR & Secretary. SEC filings show that Roth Ambra R. sold 706 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $66.48 per share for a total of $46935.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39800.0 shares.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that CARLSON DOUGLAS J (SVP, Technology) sold a total of 56,618 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $59.48 per share for $3.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57489.0 shares of the MTSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, CARLSON DOUGLAS J (SVP, Technology) disposed off 1,455 shares at an average price of $65.52 for $95332.0. The insider now directly holds 84,107 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) that is trading 144.09% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 84.53% higher over the same period. Inphi Corporation (IPHI) is 182.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.59% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.58.