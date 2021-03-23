New Big Money Means Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,993 institutions hold shares in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), with 445.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 82.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 427.40M, and float is at 427.09M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 82.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.79 million shares valued at $6.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the ADP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.5 million shares valued at $5.37 billion to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 18.36 million shares representing 4.29% and valued at over $3.23 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 3.19% of the shares totaling 13.66 million with a market value of $2.41 billion.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is 4.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.89 and a high of $190.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADP stock was last observed hovering at around $183.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.2% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -22.93% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $184.39, the stock is 2.71% and 7.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 17.36% off its SMA200. ADP registered 64.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $174.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $163.18.

The stock witnessed a 8.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.98%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $79.82B and $14.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.05 and Fwd P/E is 28.41. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.79% and -3.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.80%).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.81 with sales reaching $4.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sackman Stuart, the company’s Corp. VP. SEC filings show that Sackman Stuart sold 576 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $185.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22645.0 shares.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that DeSilva Joseph (Corp VP) sold a total of 342 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $185.00 per share for $63270.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2497.0 shares of the ADP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Michaud Brian L. (Corp VP) disposed off 1,876 shares at an average price of $180.00 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 6,816 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 76.87% up over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is 85.84% higher over the same period. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 89.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.73% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.